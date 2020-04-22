The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will test all employees for COVID-19 Friday at Anderson County's Beto Unit, state Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) told the Herald-Press Wednesday. The University of Texas Medical Branch will conduct the tests.
Meantime, Palestine Mayor Steve Presley urged everyone in the region to wear surgical masks when out in public. "A lot of people are walking around with the virus and don't even know they have it,” Presley said.
Surgical masks don't prevent wearers from contracting the virus, but can prevent them from spreading the virus to others.
The move to test all Beto Unit employees for COVID-19 followed weeks of pressure from local officials, including Harris, Palestine Mayor Steve Presley, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, and state Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville).
Local officials had argued the state had not done enough to contain the spread of COVID-19 at Beto and, ultimately, to the community.
“Up to now, (TDCJ) seems to have been slow to respond,” Harris said. "This development today gives us hope that they are moving in the right direction and responding more quickly.
"It's been a collaborative effort with Mayor Presley, the judge (Johnston), and Sen. Nichols to help raise awareness."
The Beto Unit has 633 employees, including 437 security workers. The testing initiative at Beto will not include inmates.
Up to now, TDCJ has performed temperature checks to screen employees coming to, and leaving, work. Harris said the testing initiative at Beto would expand to other “hot spot” prisons.
“It's a good start in doing what they need to do,” Presley said. “The next step should be testing guards at every prison that has a case (of COVID-19). They also should test many more prisoners.”
On Tuesday, Anderson County's COVID-19 cases rose overnight to 14 from 10. Beto Unit corrections officers made up eight or nine of the county's 14 cases.
On Wednesday afternoon, the TDCJ website reported 94 inmates with COVID-19 at Beto, a maximum-security prison near Tennessee Colony. Beto has more prisoner cases of COVID-19 than any other of the state's 100 prisons. Beto holds about 3,000 of the state's 140,000 prisoners.
Throughout the state prison system, TDCJ reported 557 prisoners with COVID-19, meaning Beto held about 17 percent of the state prisoners in Texas who tested positive for COVID-19.
Other prisons with high reported numbers of inmates with COVID-19 were Wayne Scott Prison in Angleton, 85; Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon, 86; and the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, 58.
Beto's COVID-19 count didn't include Beto prisoners with COVID-19 who were transferred to other units.
Testing for inmates and employees, Presley said, should include anti-body tests that detect the virus and the antibodies produced in response to the infection. Such tests can tell whether patients have COVID-19, as well as whether they have had it and are no longer in danger, or are in the early stages of the disease.
Traditional tests give only positive and negative results.
