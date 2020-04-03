The Stockpot continues to serve free meals to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of our volunteers have stepped up and said they want to continue to serve the community,” Volunteer Director Kerran Link said. “You could see the relief on our guests' faces when we told them we would continue serving meals each day.”
The Stockpot typically serves 75-100 plates a day, but its numbers have increased 20 to 25 percent, Link said. “We are seeing a number of new faces.”
There is a volunteer group of up to five or six assigned to each day: Monday through Friday. Each day volunteers arrive at 8:30 a.m., and prepare either a brown bag lunch or a hot lunch in a to-go plate.
“Support has been unbelievable,” Link said. “We want to send out a great, big, thank you to all the those that have donated. We have had citizens come and drop off groceries and we continue to have faithful vendors who share with us, like Kim’s and Discount Bread. The Palestine High School Band even brought some items they had for concession that included drinks and chips.”
By 11:30 a.m., volunteers are ready to pass out lunches, serving one guest at a time.
Signage outside the building reminds everyone to maintain a physical distance of six feet. “Our guests have been very respectful to not leave litter or trash on the ground outside,” Link said.
Helping the community, gives the Stockpot’s volunteers a good feeling.
“Most of us go home feeling better than when we showed up that morning,” Link said. “It makes us happy to be able to continue to help others.”
Palestine's only soup kitchen has served the community since 1986 – with all-volunteer help.
For information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact the Stockpot at 903-723-2891.
