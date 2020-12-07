HONOLULU — Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a
Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead,
he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team
shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S.
Pacific Fleet.
Seventy-nine years later, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing Ganitch
and other survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering those
killed in the attack that launched the United States into World War II.
The 101-year-old has attended most years since the mid-2000s but will
have to observe the moment from California this year because of the
health risks.
"That's the way it goes. You got to ride with the tide," Ganitch said in
a telephone interview from his home in San Leandro, California.
Nearly eight decades ago, Ganitch's USS Pennsylvania football team was
scheduled to face off against the USS Arizona team. As usual, they
donned their uniforms aboard their ships because there was nowhere to
change near the field. The pigskin showdown never happened.
The aerial assault began at 7:55 a.m., and Ganitch scrambled from the
ship's living compartment to his battle station about 70 feet (21
meters) above the main deck. His job was to serve as a lookout and
report "anything that was suspicious."
He saw a plane coming over the top of a nearby building. Sailors trained
the ship's guns on the aircraft and shot it down.
"I was up there where I could see it," Ganitch said.
The Pennsylvania was in dry dock at the time, which protected it from
the torpedoes that pummeled so many other vessels that day. It was one
of the first to return fire on the attacking planes. Even so, the
Pennsylvania lost 31 men. Ganitch said a 500-pound (227-kilogram) bomb
missed him by just 45 feet (14 meters).
He didn't have time to think and did what he had to do.
"You realize that we're in the war itself and that things had changed,"
he said.
The USS Arizona suffered a much worse fate, losing 1,177 Marines and
sailors as it quickly sank after being pierced by two bombs. More than
900 men remain entombed on the ship that rests on the seafloor in the
harbor.
Altogether, more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.
They're why Ganitch likes returning to Pearl Harbor for the annual
remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7.
"We're respecting them by being there, and showing up and honoring them.
Cause they're really the heroes," Ganitch said.
But the health risks to the aging survivors of the attack and other
World War II veterans mean none of them will gather at Pearl Harbor this
year.
The National Park Service and Navy, which jointly host the event, also
have closed the ceremony to the public to limit its size. The gathering,
featuring a moment of silence, a flyover in missing man formation and a
speech by the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, will be livestreamed
instead.
Ganitch served the remainder of the war on the Pennsylvania, helping in
the U.S. recapture of the Alaskan islands of Attu and Kiska. The
battleship also bombarded Japanese positions to help with the amphibious
assaults of Pacific islands like Kwajalein, Saipan and Guam.
Ganitch remained in the Navy for more than 20 years. Afterward, he
briefly worked in a bowling alley before becoming the shop foreman at a
fishnet manufacturing plant.
Along the way, he had four children, 13 grandchildren, 18
great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. He and his wife,
now 90, have been married for 57 years.
Ganitch still shows glimpses of his days as a running guard protecting
his quarterback: He recently crouched down to demonstrate his football
stance for visiting journalists.
Kathleen Farley, California chairwoman of the Sons and Daughters of
Pearl Harbor Survivors, said many survivors are already talking about
going to Hawaii next year for the 80th anniversary if it's safe by then.
Farley, whose late father served on the USS California and spent three
days after the attack picking up bodies, has been attending for two
decades.
"I know deep down in my heart that one of these days, we're not going to
have any survivors left," she said. "I honor them while I still have
them and I can thank them in person."
___
Associated Press journalists Terry Chea and Eric Risberg in San Leandro,
California, contributed to this report.
