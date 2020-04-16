Texas' annual sales-tax holiday for emergency supplies will run Saturday, April 25, to Monday, April 27. The holiday, which started in 2015, aims to help residents prepare for the spring storm season.
“This holiday provides an opportunity for Texans to prepare for the strong spring storms our state often sees this time of year, potential wildfires, and the upcoming hurricane season,” state Sen. Robert Nichols (R.-Jacksonville) said.
This year's holiday is not related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and the list of tax-free items does not include masks or personal protection equipment. The state also urges residents to shop safely, maintain social distancing practices, and shop online if possible. Online purchases and layaway are also available tax free during the sales tax holiday.
Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales taxes, if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
Most Texans will save between $7 and $8 for every $100 they spend.
The base Texas sales tax totals 6.25 percent – but most local governments impose an additional local options sales tax of up to 2 percent. The highest overall sales tax rate is 8.25 percent, which consumers pay in Palestine and more than 100 other Texas cities. The average overall sales tax in Texas is 7.6 percent.
Qualifying purchases for the sales tax exemption include portable generators of less than $3,000, hurricane shutters of less than $300, axes, batteries; single or multipack AAA, AA, C, and D cell batteries; nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage; fire extinguishers, first aid kits, fuel containers; portable self-powered, including battery operated, light sources; candles, flashlights, and lanterns; portable, self-powered radios; two-way and weather band radios; smoke detectors, tarps, and other plastic sheeting.
The most recommended item for families is a hazards radio for storm alerts.
The tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on April 25 and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.
Purchases that do not qualify for a sales tax exemption include medical masks and face masks; cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes; gloves, including leather, fabric, and latex; toilet paper; batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and supplies; chainsaws, plywood, and extension ladders; stepladders and tents; repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies; and services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.
For more information about qualifying emergency purchases during the sales tax holiday, visit http://www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/9 8-1017.php
Texans also will enjoy another sales tax holiday – a tax free weekend for school supplies – from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9 this year. That event will cover, among other things, clothing, footwear, and school supplies.
