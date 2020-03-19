Palestine Community Theater will postpone, indefinitely, the opening of its spring production of “9 to 5 the Musical,” PCT announced Wednesday. It will reschedule the performances that were set for March 27-29 and April 3-5.
PCT's board of directors will announce a new date as soon as they can, based on recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control.
Tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Patrons unable to make alternative dates, or who need to change the day of their tickets, should contact Roy Dantin at 903-922-1126.
“We will do our very best to respond as quickly as possible to your requests, but your patience during this time is greatly appreciated,” PCT spokesperson Chaundra Dantin said.
Dana Goolsby, the show's director, said deciding to postpone PCT's spring production of “9 to 5” was hard.
“Despite all of our disappointment,” she said, “I know it was the right decision for the cast, crew, and community. I am proud of the organization's proactive response and their support for the cast and crew.”
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, the show is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, its a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the rolodex era that is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even romantic.
“Directing '9 to 5 The Musical' has been a dream-come-true experience for me,” Goolsby said. “I am a huge fan of the movie and Dolly Parton.
“This experience has given me the opportunity to not only create and immerse myself in the arts on a daily basis, but also work with incredibly talented people in our community.”
Involved with the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, since 2011, Goolsby has worked backstage, handled marketing, acted, written a show, and served as director and assistant director. PCT is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization.
Her resume with the Palestine Community Theater includes directing Red Velvet Cake War, Rex’s Exes, and Christmas Story. She wrote and directed Pretty, Texas with Gerry Goodwin, and served as assistant director for Robin Hood Caper, Annie the Musical, and Shrek the Musical.
“This show welcomes new faces to the stage,” Goolsby said. “It's also given familiar faces the chance to spread their wings and allowed volunteers to form strong bonds over their love for the arts.
“I look forward to the community enjoying performances by community members and new leading performers, such as Jon Rhone, Krissy Clark, Olivia Santone, and Becky Dedo.
“When 9 to 5 finally takes the stage, you will not want to miss it.”
