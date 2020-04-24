Local officials Friday, including two physicians, questioned the value of the voluntary employee testing program at Beto Unit. Testing for COVID-19 started Friday at the prison and will extend into the weekend.
“If it's voluntary, they're not testing everyone,” Palestine Mayor Steve Presley said Friday. “We need to get a good handle on how many guards have been infected. Without more thorough testing, we don't know.”
The tests, administered by the University of Texas Medical Branch, are free to Beto employees, TDCJ Communications Director Jeremy Desel told the Herald-Press Friday.
It's unclear how many Beto employees will volunteer for testing. It's also uncertain whether mandatory testing would have stood up to a court challenge.
Presley's remarks came as the number of confirmed cases of Beto prisoners with COVID-19 rose to 128 on Friday, up 36 percent from 94 earlier this week. The 128 cases don't include the 97 prisoners with COVID-19 that were transferred out of Beto last week.
Several members of inmates' families told the Herald-Press Thursday and Friday that some prisoners weren't reporting potential COVID-19 symptoms because they feared getting transferred to Beto's “death wing,” where inmates with confirmed infections are isolated from the rest of the population.
They also cited unsanitary conditions for prisoners and a lack of food during the lockdown.
“All of that is inaccurate,” Desel said, when asked about the allegations.
At least half of Anderson County's 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are prison employees.
TDCJ will limit the testing of Beto Unit employees to volunteers, but all of Beto's more than 600 employees may volunteer, Desel said.
Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston said TDCJ administrators “expect a big number” of volunteers to take the test at the Beto Unit, a maximum-security prison in Tennessee Colony.
Inmates at Beto will not be tested with employees, but some will be tested soon, Desel said.
Dr. Robert McFarlane of Palestine, a renowned cardiologist, compared voluntary testing to a “Swiss cheese net.“
“It's ineffective,” he said. “What makes this virus so malignant is that many people are asymptomatic. If it's not 100 percent, you just don't know.”
Dr. Carolyn Salter of Palestine said she believes testing prisoners first would be more effective. “Employees are mobile, but tracing contacts for inmates should not be difficult,” she said. Open prison ventilation systems spread the coronavirus more quickly.
“Testing will give you a snapshot in time,” Salter said. “Larger samples would be of more value than smaller ones.”
Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) said Thursday all Beto employees would be tested. Harris was unavailable for comment Friday.
Beto is part of a program to expand phone privileges, after prisoner visitation was suspended March 13.
“We know those communications (to loved ones) are important,” Desel said.
“The role of our agency is to provide the highest quality health and safety for our officers, employees, and prisoners, and also the public safety in all areas.
“We have to balance all of those things, keeping all the parts moving, while being tested in a way we have never been before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.