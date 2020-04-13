When the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic in early March, and infections skyrocketed nationwide, employers began ordering employees to work from home — or offering them the chance to do so.
The surge in remote working amidst the coronavirus scare has led to an explosion of users jumping on video conferencing and chat apps, including Zoom, Skype, and Instagram Live.
With much of the world indoors, and social gatherings with friends and family on pause, people are seeking new ways to connect virtually.
Virtual happy hours have surged, as more and more people turn to digital options like Zoom to meet up with friends in new ways. The movement is gaining traction from New York to Palestine.
“I felt like we needed to do something to stay in touch before we fell out of touch,” said Tish Shade, who heads the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone is happy to have a way to stay in contact and see each other. If we can't hug each other, we can at least raise a glass.”
The Chamber kicked off virtual happy hour March 25, after Shade observed the success of other Chamber-sponsored virtual parties.
More than 20 people sat behind their screens during Palestine's first social hour, sharing stories of how they're getting through this unprecedented time.
A recent cultural current had people unplugging from the Internet. Following the physical isolation of COVID-19, however, people look to the Internet to lessen their feelings of social isolation. Not only does an evening “event” help structure the day, seeing friendly faces can be a lifeline for people who miss their friends and loved ones.
“It gives them a new normal,” Shade said. “We're giving people something to look forward to every week. We've had some people who are struggling who talk it out on our virtual happy hour. Everyone gives their feedback and everyone seems to like it.”
What you drink during these remote cocktail hours doesn’t matter much, although participating by drinking something special—alcoholic or not—adds to deepening the sense of community and being present.
The Chamber will put on its fourth cocktail hour Wednesday.
The Internet has provided informational as well as social advantages.
The Palestine Rotary Club launched its first Zoom meeting Wednesday. The 38-person video call was streamed via Facebook in front of an audience eager to absorb any city-related information about the pandemic.
The 63-minute meeting reminded an older generation that a new normal requires comfort with technology.
“I'm an old guy, so technology doesn't always come easy,” Palestine Rotary Club President Leon Willhite said jokingly. “I was surprised people my age were joining in and feeling like they were apart of the meeting. It's a useful tool. I felt good about it.”
Formerly, older members distanced themselves from the world of social media and apps.
Now, as people reconcile to self-quarantine, social media enables people to connect. It provides a sense of normalcy during this time and makes people appreciate the technology.
“It's still better for us to meet as a group in person,” Willhite said. “Human contact is important to our club. It helps us focus. But this is a better alternative than not being able to connect.”
The Rotary club will have its second virtual meeting Wednesday. Members still view virtual meetings as alternatives only, but they are becoming more comfortable with new ways to create and sustain human connections.
At a time when people feel detached from the outside world, social media has turned social distancing into distant socializing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.