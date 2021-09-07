Though she works full-time for Solaris Hospice, registered nurse Andrea Sims is also working Saturdays at the Anderson County Civic Center. She’s part of a small cadre of volunteers working under Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 and its most adverse effects.
Sims was one of half a dozen volunteers helping with administration of the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test to approximately 100 people a day last week.
A veteran nurse of 42 years, Sims said the commitment is part of giving back to the community. She said she has known people who have died of COVID-19 and wants others to know the importance of getting the vaccine.
“When the first round of COVID hit last year, I knew many who passed away,” Sims said. “In my experience, people that are vaccinated may get COVID but they’re not the ones who are getting sick and dying in the hospital. Whether it’s children or adults, people of all ages are dying.”
A second clinic at the civic center, also under Ricard-Watson’s direction, provides Regeneron infusion treatment for infected people with severe symptoms.
Registered nurse Carol Stern has volunteered at the infusion clinic every day since the it opened Aug. 25. She said the clinic had 55 patients Saturday.
“It’s attacking the COVID virus. I hear people say they feel better in a day or two,” Stern said. “I’m here because I want to help out the community.”
Both services would not be possible without help from clinical volunteers such as nursing and medical students and certified staff. Non-clinical workers are also needed to help process paperwork and direct traffic. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.tinyurl.com/InfusionCenterStaff.
“It’s been heartwarming to see the community come out and help,” Ricard-Watson said.
Individuals can register for the rapid test online and drive through at a scheduled appointment time, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The rapid test is designed to detect COVID in individuals within the first seven days of infection. Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, such as headache, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting and cough, can register for the rapid test at www.tinyurl.com/COV2RapidTest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.