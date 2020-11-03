Westwood Independent School District announced Monday it is closing the primary campus for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, teachers are delivering lessons to the school’s 340 primary students virtually and will continue until the campus reopens Nov. 17.
Though only a few new positive cases of COVID have occurred among staff and students, the proximity of contact between staff and students would make contact tracing difficult at the pre-K through second-grade campus, where most students are between the ages of 4 to 8.
Instead of ordering dozens of students and staff to quarantine at home, the district decided that closing the campus would more effectively stop the spread of infection.
WISD Superintendent Wade Stanford told the Herald-Press the decision was not made lightly, but to protect the health of students, staff, and families.
“We’re trying to err on the side of caution.” Stanford said. “The health and safety of our staff and kids are paramount at a time like this.”
Westwood schools have worked for months to ensure that students and teachers are prepared for a possible closure. The district purchased and issued iPad tablets to all primary students earlier this year.
Students also regularly complete assignments in the Google Classroom platform online -- which they can also access at home. Some families that did not have internet access at home received hotspot devices from the district’s technology department.
Westwood schools are promoting hygiene and social distancing on all campuses. At the primary, students have received instruction about washing hands, coughing into the elbow, and using hand sanitizer.
Employees will sanitize the primary campus thoroughly before reopening.
Meantime, school continues without interruption at Westwood’s three other campuses.
“We have no plans to close other campuses, but we’re monitoring it every day,” Stanford said.
For information, contact the Westwood ISD Administration Office at 903-729-1776.
