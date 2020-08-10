Students and staff of Palestine Independent School District began the 2020-2021 school year on Monday at 25% capacity on campus, with a bevy of COVID-19 regulations.
Armed with facial masks, each student arriving at a PISD campus Monday morning had their temperature checked before they were allowed to enter the building. Social distancing was practiced throughout the district with special precautions and cleaning being adhered to.
The remainder of students worked from home on iPads. PISD provided 3,000 devices to students for remote learning.
According to Larissa Loveless, PISD Public Information Officer, the school will operate at 25% capacity this week, 50% next week and full capacity by the first of September. Each student will be on campus one day this week and two days next week.
“This unique opening is actually providing some quality one-on-one between our students and teachers,” Loveless said. “With around four students per class, teachers can get to know their students, develop solid classroom procedures with them quickly, get a feel for where the gaps are in their education from the COVID-19 shutdown.”
While on campus teachers and students were able to ease into their first day, many at-home learners had some technical difficulties with the online aspects of learning.
“We understand there are going to be some challenges as we begin the year and Wildcat Nation will be extremely lenient as we begin an entirely new way of learning,” Loveless said. “Also to clarify, students must login at some time during the day prior to 11:59 p.m. to get attendance credit. They are not required to login at a specific time.”
Palestine High School will provide families who need technical support for their device or Seesaw or Canvas apps.
“Please understand we know the issues at hand this morning and will not penalize students and parents for issues beyond their control,” Loveless said. “Together we will work to make this new way of learning successful.”
All in all, Loveless said the district felt the first day went extremely well.
