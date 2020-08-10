Top: Coach Chuck Corb taking Jamarcus Clewis’ temperatures before school starts at Palestine High School. Bottom left: Aiden Aguilar, a student in Mrs. Mendietta’s First Grade class at Northside Primary, was one of the 25 % who received on campus learning Monday. He will work from home the remainder of the week, much like Katelyn Richardson, a student in Mrs. Prichett’s First Grade class, pictured bottom right.