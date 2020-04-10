Child care providers play a central role in battling COVID-19, as many government-designated essential workers, including medical professionals, need them.
Palestine’s YMCA, and the Texas Workforce Commission’s Child Care Services are working to provide daycare services to all essential workers – whether or not they can afford them.
CCS, which provides needy families with financial assistance for child care, eased its restrictions this week, qualifying more families than ever. It will pay for all child care costs for essential workers in April – and possibly beyond.
Parents will save $75 a week for each child in the Y’s after-school programs, and up to $127 a week for each child in early child care.
Moreover, the YMCA will not charge child care fees while CCS applications are processed; enrollment forms can be completed online.
Palestine YMCA Director Cindy Piersol said YMCA daycare service, including early childhood and after-school programs like “Y-Impact,” are now accepting only the children of essential workers.
Children of non-essential workers will be asked to keep their children at home until the crisis ends.
“Non-essential workers with children attending YMCA child care will be notified of the change Monday,” Piersol told the Herald-Press Friday. Parents should indicate whether they want to suspend enrollment or drop it for now.
Typically, children in CCS may have roughly 10 absences before TWC suspends their aid. This requirement has been suspended, as well.
Local parent and non-essential worker Emily Jenkins, 29, a waitress, has four children, ages 1 to 11, attending various child care programs at the YMCA.
She's happy she may suspend child care services, without penalty, and return to them, after the crisis is over and she goes back to work.
“Not going into debt for this is going to be really nice,” Jenkins told the Herald-Press.
YMCA Assistant Director of Child Care Samantha Myers said the YMCA 's mission is to help the community.
“A lot of parents have been laid off and just can’t afford the daycare,” she said. “We’re hoping to provide a little bit of stability for parents and their children.”
Myers urges all essential workers using daycare to contact CCS and apply as soon as possible.
The YMCA’s commitment to the community, however, does not end there.
“Anyone in need should call the YMCA right away,” Myers said. “Whether it’s for prescription or grocery pickup, transportation, or whatever; you should call.”
Call the YMCA at 903-729-3139.
Applications for CCS can be found online at: www.easttexasworkforce.org/ccs-covid-19-changes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.