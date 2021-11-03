Residents of Westwood Independent School District voted 610 to 432 to pass a $38 million bond to improve and expand facilities. Fitzpatrick Architects, Pfluger Architects, and Jackson Construction have been working on plans for renovating buildings on the Westwood Junior High campus, which will begin in early 2022.
The monthly tax increase will cost roughly $23.19 per month on a home valued at $100,000 and will fund renovation of new buildings at Westwood Junior High, enlarging it to accommodate grades sixth through eighth, and providing infrastructure and accessibility improvements at the district’s other three campuses.
Reba Pryor of Tennessee Colony, a retired Westwood teacher and property owner, said she voted for the bond issue. Pryor wants to see improvements in technology afforded by more electrical outlets for computer usage and additional classroom space that will come with new construction at the junior high.
The passage comes after more than two years of conflict and challenge on behalf of school and community leaders who have worked diligently to bring change to Westwood’s aging facilities.
Voters turned down the last two bond elections. In May of 2019, voters refused a $40 million bond by just five votes, 410 to 415. In November of the same year, Westwood residents voted down a $41 million bond issue 877 to 774.
After the defeats, Superintendent Wade Stanford invited more community members to participate in studying the same infrastructure issues and formed a Long Range Planning committee in October 2020.
Meeting throughout the pandemic, the committee studied issues related to district-wide safety, handicap accessibility, student achievement, and building maintenance. They studied all four aging campuses and developed recommendations for a multi-phase project.
Westwood ISD Watchdog member Mendi Perry, who led opposition to both bond proposals in 2019, said she voted “yes” in this year’s bond election and is pleased with the outcome.
“I’m so excited for Westwood, I really am. I believe that the community spoke.,” Perry said. “The bond plan was a solid plan and they showed up and voted.”
For more information about the bond proposal, visit www.westwoodisd.net.
