Winning a ribbon at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show is always exciting.
On Tuesday, April 12, Madison Perry, 14, a member of of Elkhart FFA, was excited about placing eighth in class with her Market Rabbits and ninth in class with her Breeder Rabbits.
“I have really enjoyed meeting new people and all of the new experiences I’ve had here at the show,” Perry said.
Perry said she thinks she’ll compete again next year with Breeder and Market Rabbits. She also plans to show a steer next after winning a calf in the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Calf Scramble.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show instills many fine qualities into the youth of Anderson County, one being work ethic.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ben Winkle, a member of the Cayuga FFA, was busy cleaning the stall for his and his sister’s Breeding Heifers in preparation for Wednesday’s competition. By far, the Winkles’ stalls were the cleanest. There was no adult telling him it was time to clean or how it should be done. The young man busied himself caring for his and his sister’s projects and ensuring they were comfortable in their assigned space.
Winkle, 16, son of Todd and Kelli Winkle, was hopeful of a win with his Brangus Breeding Heifer. He said his family lives on a ranch and his parents are very supportive. This is not his first Breeder Heifer project, but either his fifth or his sixth.
Winkle is a member of the Cayuga FFA. Beyond FFA, he is also involved in sports, playing basketball and baseball. The results of the Breeding Heifer competition were not in as of press time.
There are many people who volunteer in order to ensure the Anderson County Youth Livestock show goes off without a hitch. Anderson County Pct. 4 Commissioner Joey Hill can be found at the show every year helping in some capacity.
“I think is one of the best shows, if not the best shows we’ve ever had in Anderson County,” Hill said. “I think it’s growing and getting bigger because of the amazing group of Ag teachers we have here. They go above and beyond to teach our kids quality life skills and work ethic."
Hill competed in the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show when he was growing up. For 20 years he has continued to show up and help where he has been needed. His twin daughters, who graduated last year, also competed in the annual competition and Emily came back this year to help as well.
“I really enjoy my time at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show each year,” Hill said. “There’s not many opportunities in which you have an entire week to work with and inspire this many youth from our community. I enjoy answering questions and helping these kids find solutions to situations. These kids are our future, and I think that’s worth investing my time in.”
This year entries are up with 548 projects entered for various competitions.
On Monday students competed in the Broiler, Market Rabbits, Commercial Heifers, Breeding Gilt and the Pee Wee Hog Show. Tuesday was filled with Breeding Rabbit, Projects, Breeding Goat, Market Goat and Market Swine shows. Wednesday students went toe-to-toe in the Breeding Lamb, Market Lamb, Breeding Heifer and Market Steer competitions.
The Buyer’s Barbecue and Premium Auction Sale will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Thursday, April 14. Everyone is invited to show up and support the students of Anderson County for this event.
Scholarships and awards will be presented during the sale portion of this event.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show is located at 750 US-287 in Palestine. This facility is visible from US-287 heading towards Corsicana on the right side of the highway.
To see a schedule of events, log onto andersoncyla.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.