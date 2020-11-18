Palestine Independent School District gifted its employees with turkeys for the tenth year on Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Thanksgiving is the time to count our blessings, and we are certainly blessed in Palestine ISD by the many opportunities to be grateful,” said Larissa Loveless, Director of Public Relations at PISD. “This year has been filled with challenges, but it has also provided us with the opportunity to face challenges and do things we would have never imagined this time last year. It is with small tokens of appreciation, like the turkey distribution, that the heart and soul of the Wildcat Nation emerges. Teamwork, collaboration, celebration, and gratitude all converge for the afternoon on distribution day.”
Ten years ago, the Superintendent Jason Marshall presented the PISD School Board of Trustees with the idea of providing each staff member with a Thanksgiving turkey as a token of appreciation from the district. The board wholeheartedly embraced the idea.
Each year tickets are distributed to each employee for their turkey pick up.
Employees drive through the parking lot of the Palestine ISD Administrative Office at 1007 E Park Avenue where board members and central office staff distribute turkeys.
“It has become a district tradition we all look forward to each November,” Marshall said.
In the past 10 years, the district has provided almost 6,000 turkeys to its staff. This year 584 turkeys will be distributed.
Suzanne Eiben, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource helps to coordinate the turkey order each year locally from William George with the turkeys arriving just after noon on distribution day.
“It is a pleasure to be able to show our employees how much we appreciate them as we begin the holiday season,” Eiben said. “Our district is fortunate to be led by Mr. Marshall and a board who have made this holiday gesture possible for ten years. We thank them for their generosity and thoughtfulness.”
It is a tradition that the employees also embrace.
“My family definitely appreciates the turkey we receive form PISD,” said Adrian Alonso, PHS Band Director. “I love working for a district that truly appreciates its employees, and shows its appreciation through its actions.”
“This will be the 10 turkey I have received in my 15 years at Palestine ISD,” said Cinda Hudson, PHS Counselor. “It is a true blessing to work for an administration and school board the continually supports and gives back to their employees, especially during such trying times.”
“The turkeys are a thoughtful gift of thankfulness at this time of year and are greatly appreciated,” said Kathleen Brown, a teacher at PHS.
