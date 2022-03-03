Students, teachers, parents, community leaders and Alonzo Marion Story High School alumni celebrated Black History Month Monday at the school named after Palestine’s distinguished educator. The program drew more than 300 attendees of all ages who visited a living history museum and watched a series of live speeches and musical and dramatic performances.
Visitors were greeted by dozens of students dressed in costumes to represent famous African Americans. The students told visitors about the accomplishments of each historic figure while referring to information and pictures on large posters.
Third grade student Yva Lara wore a NASA jumpsuit to represent Mae C. Jemison, the first African American woman to travel to space. Lara said she chose to represent Jemison because she likes science.
“I think she’s very cool,” Lara said.
The main program was themed “Black Health and Wealth.” It featured several performances by dozens of students, parents, teachers and community members. A community choir, which included parents, teachers, and others, performed the inspirational songs “Lift Every Voice” and “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
Student groups included the Story Intermediate Choir, AM Story Girls and AM Story Boys. AM Story girls performed a vibrant step dance with dramatic interludes. AM Story Boys performed a short dramatic reading that described their racial differences and ended on a note of unity.
Pastor Roy Duncan of Antioch Baptist Church spoke about the school’s history and his experience as a member of the segregated AM Story High School’s last graduating class in 1967.
“I never went to school with anyone who looked different than me,” Duncan said. “I had no interaction at all with anyone outside the race except within the community. It was a totally segregated school. As I look down at who’s here today, it is a reminder to me that we’ve come a very, very long way.”
After segregation, the school continued as a junior high and later as an elementary school until 1987, when it was destroyed by a tornado.
The current AM Story Intermediate School was built in 1990. A historical marker in front of the building celebrates the contributions of the school’s namesake and recounts the school’s history.
