The University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy-Palestine selected Ben Moran to lead the K-12 campus as its new director. Moran has taught and coached students at the academy since 2012, the year it opened to about 80 students in the third through sixth grades with a group of four teachers.
Today, University Academy employs 15 teachers and has an enrollment of roughly 250 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The school grew gradually since opening eight years ago, adding a new grade each year as students continued their academic journey.
Moran, who earned a teaching certificate at UT Tyler in 2012, has taught a range of subjects to elementary and secondary students, but primarily dual-credit, secondary courses in biology, chemistry, and engineering.
While teaching, he completed a master’s degree in curriculum design then a two-year principal certification program, both at UT Tyler. Moran and his wife, Alicia, moved to Palestine in 2007 from Florida. The couple have two children who attend the academy, which is part of a charter school district with other campuses in Tyler and Longview.
Other school leaders are JoAnn Simmons, PhD, the district’s superintendent, and Danny Rodriguez, the school’s board representative. Rodriguez, who has known and worked with Moran for the past eight years as a fellow teacher and board member, told the Herald-Press he has “a phenomenal way of building rapport with people.”
Rodriguez said that because Moran helped implement the school’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) curriculum, he understands the school’s vision. “His experience will help him do a great job,” Rodriguez said.
Though the school is quickly adapting to the current COVID crisis by installing hand washing stations, taking additional sanitation measures, and encouraging students in the fifth through 12th grades to wear masks as “much as possible,” Moran said, he is pleased to become the school’s director at a time when his familiarity with students, parents, and learning environment benefits all.
“I see this as an opportunity to serve where there’s a need,” Moran said. “I consider it an honor to serve the community in this capacity.”
The campus director position opened after Becky Rutledge, the school’s previous director, announced her departure last month to accept a job with Responsive Ed in Lewisville.
Candy Bowman, a parent of two academy students and a former president of the school’s parent-teacher association, participated in the search committee for a new director.
Bowman told the Herald-Press that as a candidate, Moran showed several strengths, such as experience in the classroom and familiarity with students and parents, the faculty, and the community. He served as a temporary director when Rutledge was away from campus, and often handled student discipline, and has coached other teachers for the past two years.
“He’s dedicated to the school and he shows a lot of potential,” Bowman said. “He always goes above and beyond.”
