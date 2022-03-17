Advice provided by Career and Technical Education Advisory Board members is allowing Palestine High School to prepare hundreds of students for the workforce. More than 50 professionals work with educators behind the scenes to guarantee the district’s successful rollout of career-ready graduates, from pharmacy and veterinary technicians to construction workers and welders.
The board consists of leaders in business, industry, and government who meet twice a year with educators to review the programs and ensure they meet the community’s needs.
The programs consist of 11 career clusters, some with several programs of study. For example, students who complete the Health Science cluster can earn certifications as electrocardiogram (EKG) technicians, emergency medical technicians, pharmacy technicians, registered dental assistants, or certified nurse aides, and need expertise from a range of professionals.
CTE Director Brian Howie said the biannual meetings ensure that students receive the best opportunities.
“We want to make sure what we’re doing as a district is in line with what the community needs and what the industry needs are,” Howie said. “We’re here for the success, after high school, of our PHS graduates.”
At the spring Advisory Board meeting, members reviewed data and offered their ideas about what skills and partnerships students need to learn to be successful and what the district can do to bridge gaps between community, local workforce and student needs. They also provided long-range ideas for the programs.
Culinary Arts Teacher Michelle Mason, whose popular program offers a food safety certification known as ServSafe Manager, relies on an advisory committee of local professionals. Her team consists of Chris Keller of Pint & Barrel, Natalie Byrd of Palestine Painted Cookie and Michelle Merryman Bell, who has experience in the hospitality industry.
The law enforcement cluster is one of the newer programs and prepares graduates to work in fire, security, and paralegal careers. Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Sheriff Rudy Flores, Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow and PISD School Safety Director Bruce Bradley are part of the committee advising the new law enforcement cluster with criminal justice instructor Francisco Facio. Of the program’s 11 students, two paralegal students currently intern with Mitchell in the district attorney’s office.
Howie and his team review the CTE Advisory Board’s suggestions and use them for improving the programs. They also serve as a comprehensive local needs assessment for the Perkins V Grant.
Partnerships are vital to the success of the high school’s CTE programs, many of which rely on internships at local businesses. For example, a student who wants to become a certified veterinary assistant must earn 300 hours in a veterinary clinic.
“Our teachers use these advisory council meetings to connect and make those partnerships,” Howie said.
Howie welcomes participation from more industry leaders.
“We’re always looking for innovative ideas for our kids,” Howie said. “Any input on skills and opportunities for our kids, we’re always open to suggestions.”
Howie encourages persons interested in career advising to contact him through email at bhowie@palestineschools.org.
