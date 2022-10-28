Antioch Church is hosting a book signing for Character Educational Messaging: Critical Thinking Poetry by local author Jeanette McClennon-Smith at 1 p.m. Sunday. McClennon-Smith is a retired teacher and school counselor whose book approaches character education among middle school students by appealing to their abstract thinking abilities.
The author has broadened the book’s messaging to parents to gain a wider audience. Her presentation at the signing addresses how parents can become involved in sharing it with their children.
“We have to start somewhere,” McClennon-Smith said. “We have to get them at that critical age.”
Middle school is an important time for emotional development, as students are willing to discuss their feelings and reason about them abstractly. Teaching character education during these years can create safe environments for students who feel unsafe or threatened before they make up their minds to take action.
“If we could get them to think things through before they make a decision, we establish safe spaces,” she said. “While it is important to stay within the confines of effective methodology and discipline when attempting to teach, parents, along with teachers, are primarily responsible for preparing students to learn.”
McClennon-Smith began writing the poems while watching news reports about a shooter in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was bullied in school. She decided that writing poems about emotional issues was a way she could help.
Reading the poems aloud encourages reflection, and students often relax and quiet while listening to rhyme. The book features 22 poems on topics such as grief, sadness, loss, bullying and harassment.
“Hopefully we’ll bring about a calming effect in turmoil,” McClennon-Smith said. “We don’t know what these kids are thinking; a lot of them are in turmoil.”
McClennon-Smith originally published the book in 2021 to equip teachers and school counselors with poems that serve as talking points to encourage critical thinking and discussion in the classroom. She has since added a message to parents that encourages reading. And discussing the poems at home.
She served as a school counselor at A.M. Story Intermediate School but has also taught and counseled in Berkeley County, South Carolina. Her education experience spans four decades in Palestine and South Carolina.
Pastor Roy Duncan of Antioch Church said he admires McClennon-Smith’s commitment to teaching youth.
“I know her passion for kids and for the youth,” Duncan said. “She is loyal and committed to the long-term betterment of kids.”
Antioch Church is located at 907 Murchison St. in Palestine. For information contact McClennon-Smith at warrenmcclj5@gmail.com.
