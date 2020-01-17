Workforce Solutions East Texas will put on a free FAFSA Completion Event Workshop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 2000 South Loop 256 Suite 18, in Palestine.
FAFSA – Free Application for Federal Student Aid – is prepared annually by current and prospective U.S. college students to determine their eligibility for student financial aid. The U.S. Department of Education uses the form to calculate Expected Family Contribution, or EFC, for college.
The EFC reflects how much students can afford to spend for college the following academic year. The lower the EFC, the higher the eligible aid. The EFC is based on income, assets, and other household information. Anyone seeking government or college financial aid should file a FAFSA form.
“We are trying to assist all seven Anderson County school districts in FAFSA Completion,” said DeAnna Rosenbusch,
Workforce Solutions facilitator/coordinator. “Rural areas have a low rate of FAFSA completion. Workforce Solution East Texas is going to try to bridge that gap.”
Students and parents can attend Saturday's event.
“Transitioning from high school to college is full of challenges,” Larissa Loveless, spokesperson for Palestine Independent School District, said. “One of the greatest is how to finance this next step. The FAFSA is an integral piece of seeking and receiving financial assistance. The online form, however, is a land mine of questions for students and parents.
“Many of the questions involve dependency status and financial status. In today’s world the answers to the questions are often difficult to come up with.
“Anytime there are people to walk those new to the process through the online form it helps to insure students receive the aid they need and that the forms are accurately completed.”
Those that plan to attend are asked to bring the following items:
*A Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. A FSA ID is a user name and password to log into U.S. Department of Education (USDE) websites and electronically sign the FAFSA. Students and parents will each need an FSA ID. Visit fsaid.ed.gov to create your FSA ID.
*Social Security number.
*Driver's license number, if you have one (optional).
*Alien registration number, if you are not a U.S. citizen.
*Email address (optional) .
* 2018 W-2 Forms.
* 2018 Records of untaxed income received, including workers’ compensation, child support, payments to tax-deferred pension, savings plans, etc.
*2018 Federal income tax return and applicable schedules.
Note: If you complete your FAFSA online, you have the option of automatically retrieving your income and tax data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and having it transferred into your FAFSA. The IRS Data Retrieval Tool (DRT) is the preferred method to complete the FAFSA.
*Current bank statements and records of stocks, bonds, 529 plans, and other investments
Everyone that plans to participate in the workshop is asked to register as a “job seeker” at www.workintexas.com prior to the event.
For more information, contact Workforce Solution East Texas, (903) 212-9982.
