In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Anderson County Autism Support Group will have guest speaker Lisa Deckard Mass, a parent of an adult son with Autism from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 27 at Westwood Baptist Church
The Anderson County Autism Support Group is there to help parents and those who work with individuals diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum.
This meeting is open to the public.
Please call Jeannie Linam if you need childcare for your child with ASD. Childcare will be provided by paraprofessionals who are trained in working with children with ASD.
You can reach her at 903-724-4059.
Masks are appreciated but not required.
