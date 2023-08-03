Elkhart teachers and staff returned to school Tuesday in a spirited convocation energized by sounds of various popular melodies. One was the Motown classic “Stand By Me,” played by EISD Superintendent Lamont Smith on alto saxophone to support the theme of solidarity among teachers, students and community members.
The convocation included approximately 200 teachers and staff employed at Elkhart Independent School District and a handful of community members, including Smith’s family, Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney, Precinct 2 Commissioner Rashad Mims and Todd Schneider, Executive Director of the Region VII Education Service Center in Kilgore.
In addition to music, the program featured a Hollywood-style interview with leaders of the four campuses with the theme “It’s Showtime.”
“When we start this year, it’s showtime, because our kids matter,” Smith said.
The principals spoke about how they plan to motivate students. Middle School Principal Roger Mays spoke about the need to involve students in campus activities.
“We want to reach every single kid through some type of active participation,” Mays said.
Smith encouraged educators to invite the community into their classrooms, including parents and business leaders. All Elkhart campuses are hosting a Meet the Teacher night at 6 p.m. Thursday evening so students and parents can drop off supplies and meet the schools’ educators.
“We really want parents to be involved in students’ lives; we welcome that,” Mays said.
Smith spoke about the need to show support for all students, and especially those who act out, because many students are experiencing increasing amounts of stress at home. Teachers can help troubled students grow by expressing their support.
He told the assembly that his annual survey provides evidence that most teachers choose their profession “to make a difference.”
Roughly 20 new teachers are joining or returning to Elkhart ISD this month. Some are new to the profession, while others have more experience or are returning from retirement.
Kevin Adams is joining EISD after 38 years in teaching and wants to make his high school physical education classes “fun and productive.”
“I’m looking forward to helping make the kids resilient, responsible and respectable,” Adams said. “
Delaina Denton has nine years in education under her belt and is joining Elkhart ISD as a fourth grade reading teacher.
“I’m looking forward to being a huge help to students and the community, like I was helped growing up,” Denton said.
Jalyn Jackson is a second year educator teaching World Geography at Elkhart High School. Jackson told the Herald-Press he wants to help kids grow academically and athletically and build their pride.
“I’m looking forward to helping the kids understand you can be from Elkhart and go anywhere you want to go,” Jackson said.
