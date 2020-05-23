Barbara Dutton, Northside Elementary’s beloved principal, is calling it a career after nearly 50 years in education.
“I decided last year this would probably be my last year,” Dutton said . “I've had some regrets about that decision, but I think it's time.”
Dutton, 73, has been with Palestine Independent School District for 29 years, touching and serving thousands of children, including parents of today’s primary students. Northside enrolls about 550 Kindergarten and first-grade pupils.
Dutton’s coworkers and administrators note her kindness and ability to connect with children and parents. She teaches character education and problem solving to help students improve their behavior, including setting goals for self-control.
"Mrs. Dutton is truly an outstanding principal,” said PISD Superintendent Jason Marshall. “She has a sincere desire not only for students' academic improvement but also their overall success and well-being. She is also well-grounded in the needs of our community. She's worked to promote her campus as one that meets our community needs. She's one of the best.”
Dutton will be greatly missed by the school district, Marshall said.
Dutton hopes to leave a legacy of Northside teachers providing an environment where students feel safe, loved, and nurtured, and where parents feel comfortable and confident their children are nurtured while educated.
Under the tutelage of Dutton, Northside developed a strong educational program with a family atmosphere and low staff turnover.
Dutton’s years at Northside represent only part of a 47-year career. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and taught five years before joining the faculty at the former Sam Houston Elementary, which now houses the Palestine Independent School District’s administration building.
Dutton received the 2020 Principal of the Year award from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, Region 7. She was one of 20 regional principals to receive the award, and was selected from about 300 in the region. Dutton will be honored at TEPSA’s June conference in Austin.
In retirement, Dutton plans to pursue her hobbies, include gardening, as well as spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She plans to continue volunteer work as a book reader for Northside classes.
Palestine ISD will honor Dutton at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a parade through the car rider pickup area via Turner Drive. Decorate your cars and congratulate and celebrate Dutton and all that she has done for the Wildcat Nation.
