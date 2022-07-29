Beto blazes the campaign trail for Texas Governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Palestine Friday as part of a 49-day Drive for Texas Campaign Tour.
O’Rourke arrived to a room of cheers and was introduced by Tracy Torma, chair of the Anderson County Democratic Party.
In his 45-minute speech, O’Rourke addressed his stance on the quality of public schools, college educations, jobs, the legalization of marijuana, veterans, mental health, the power grid and energy bills, property taxes, healthcare access and affordability, reproductive freedom and LGTBQ rights.
There were at least 250 people in attendance inside Nickel Manor, and another group of at least 50 outside waiting to meet and speak to O’Rourke.
While much of the crowd seemed to be there in support of O’Rourke, cheering at every hot topic addressed, two attendees became disrespectful, shouting over him as he was addressing the crowd, and were escorted out of meeting, one by his own choice, much to O’Rourke’s disappointment.
“I really wanted to hear what the guy had to say,” O’Rourke said. “The only way we are going to do all these things is together. We cannot do this for Democrats. We cannot do this for Republicans. We won’t win this election just with Democrats. We are going to need all of us coming together. We’ve got to be sure that we welcome everyone at every opportunity. That we are patient with one another, because this is a tough time in this state. It’s really hard for a lot of people. Your property taxes are going up, your electricity is going up, your cost of living is going up. I don’t blame the guy for coming in angry.”
After a 45 minute address, O’Rourke turned the microphone over to the crowd for a Q&A session.
O’Rourke is the official democratic candidate campaigning against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 election. Affectionately known as “Beto” among his supporters, O’Rourke has held 50 town hall meetings since March while campaigning on more than a dozen issues that primarily affect lower and middle class voters.
The Drive for Texas tour includes 70 public events in 65 counties along 5,600 miles across the state, while 49 symbolizes O’Rourke’s bid to become Texas’ 49th governor. It began in El Paso on July 19 and will end Sept. 17.
Abbott was first elected as Texas’ 48th governor in 2014. He was re-elected to a second term in 2018 and will serve four more years if he wins the November election.
Prior to becoming governor in 2015, Abbott served on the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001 and as the state’s 50th attorney general from 2002 to 2015 under Gov. Rick Perry.
O’Rourke is running to become Texas’ 49th governor following two unsuccessful campaigns in 2020 and 2018. He ran for democratic presidential nomination ultimately won by President Joe Biden in the 2020 race and against Senator Ted Cruz (R-Houston) in 2018.
Prior to those races, O’Rourke represented Texas’ 16th district (D-El Paso) in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019.
To see O’Rourke’s Palestine address in it’s entirety, log onto the Herald-Press Facebook page: www.facebook.com/palestineheraldpress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.