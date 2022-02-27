Celebrating Black History Month
METRO ART

Palestine Independent School District TACE Program is hosting a Black History Month Celebration Living Museum & Program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at A.M. Story Intermediate School, 5300 Loop 256 in Palestine. The museum opens at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP at swickware@palestineschools.org.

Tags

Trending Video