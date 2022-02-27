Palestine Independent School District TACE Program is hosting a Black History Month Celebration Living Museum & Program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at A.M. Story Intermediate School, 5300 Loop 256 in Palestine. The museum opens at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP at swickware@palestineschools.org.
Black History Month Celebration
STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Obituaries
Funeral service for Sue Ann Harvey, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX. Viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at Starr Cemetery, Elkhart, TX. at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Starr Cemeter…
Funeral service for Elnora Warfield, 98, of Grapeland, TX. passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Elkhart, TX. Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Cedar Branch Baptist Church in G…
Services for Clayton Lee Cochran, 94 of Palestine are pending with Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mr. Cochran passed away Thursday in Palestine.
Services for Roger Dale Carrico, 68 of Montalba, are pending with Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mr. Carrico passed away Thursday in Tyler.
Services for Martha Louise Maurer, 84 of Athens, are pending with Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mrs. Maurer passed away Friday in Athens.
