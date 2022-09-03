Board of Education postpones social studies curriculum decisions until 2025

AUSTIN — The Texas State Board of Education voted Friday to formally delay decisions on updates to the state’s social studies curriculum after receiving conservative backlash.
The board is made up of 15 elected members who set policies and standards for Texas public schools, including curriculum standards and the order in which subjects are taught.
Earlier this week, the board had hoped to push forward draft proposals from its new social studies curriculum, also referred to as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, but preliminarily voted to postpone any decisions until further research could be done.
The board voted 14-0 on Friday to direct staff to only revise the current curriculum to be in compliance with recently passed state laws targeting “critical race theory,” which must be updated by the end of this year.
Critical race theory is a university-level academic concept that purports that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies. Over the past couple of years, conservative groups have suggested the subject is being taught in grade-school classrooms, putting into question how American history — particularly its founding, slavery and civil rights movements — are taught to students.
The board voted to update TEKS in compliance with the new law but stopped short of additional curriculum changes.
Prior to the passing of the state law, the board was already scheduled to review and revise its social studies curriculum this year, with those updates implemented in classrooms by 2025.
The board, which holds a Republican majority, was presented with draft TEKS updates this week, but decided to postpone the adoption of the drafts following conservative backlash.
During public testimony this week, many said they found the draft TEKS to be insufficient because they didn’t highlight “Texas heritage” and “American exceptionalism” adequately.
Others, including Dallas-area resident Jolyn Potenza, said they believed the process had been rushed and urged board members to slow its adoption process.
For more than a year, the state’s social studies TEKS have been under review.
Even as it was made clear that the proposed TEKS were drafts, the board conceded to the pressure Friday in an 8-7 vote to delay the overall curriculum revamp.
Board member Will Hickman, of Houston, said he believes the delay allows members time “to hear different ideas.”
Board member Ruben Cortez, of Brownsville, questioned why complaints had not surfaced sooner.
“I understand that some of you don't like what's in those drafts, but … they are only drafts,” Cortez said. “I think we can get somewhere if we do not abdicate our responsibility and actually do our job.”
Following the vote, the Association of Texas Professional Teachers Executive Director Shannon Holmes called the vote "disrespectful to Texas public educators," adding that the SBOE wasted the time of volunteer educators who spent many hours revising the state's social studies standards.
"No one wants to return to the days when the SBOE tried to remove educators from the curriculum development process," Holmes said in a statement. "Our member-written legislative program is clear: The SBOE should incorporate educator input whenever the TEKS are revised. We will fight to ensure that the promise made by some board members is kept and educators remain at the table."
She added: "The curriculum-writing process must not be usurped by political winds.”
