After the defeat of two bond elections last year, school leaders will not scrap rebuilding plans for the district's aging, outmoded buildings. They are, however, taking a more inclusive approach, after bond opponents criticized them for not listening to the community.
Westwood needs additional capital from property taxes to rebuild and update its campus. District leaders know they won't get it without wider community support.
In May, a $40-million bond proposal lost by just five votes, 410 to 415. The margin of defeat in November, however, widened to more than 100 votes, 877-774.
Westwood will hold informational meetings this spring, seeking broader participation from the community. Superintendent Wade Stanford plans to “cast a wider net” to increase participants, develop a timeline for forming a new facilities advisory group, and better communicate with district residents. Meetings will post on Facebook Live, Stanford said, to reach more residents.
“I feel very confident they’ll have ample opportunity to be involved,” said Stanford. “We’ll look at every way we can to get that information out to the community.”
After the loss in November, the school board voted to terminate its contract with Boynton, Williams and Associates of Dallas, the architecture firm contracted in 2018 to design plans for new facilities.
In December, the board heard a presentation by Westwood ISD Watchdog, the group that led opposition to the bond. Marla Naylor detailed priority maintenance issues and itemized their costs, for an estimated $10 million. Naylor and fellow Watchdog member Mendi Perry prepared the report. The group has a Facebook page that invites community participation.
The 2016 strategic plan was based on a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) report and an engineering firm at no cost to the school district. Perry told the Herald-Press the district should invite another independent report by an engineering firm to inventory the district’s needs, instead of an architecture firm that is under contract.
“Nobody is opposed to improvements at Westwood,” Perry said. “The number one reason people voted against the bond is it did not address the needs first.”
Poverty among Westwood residents – nearly two out of three are economically disadvantaged – and low ratings by the Texas Education Agency were two concerns cited by the opposition. Perry said communication should include meetings with church groups and mailings. “Not everyone has Facebook and is online,” she said.
The school board heard presentations by architecture firms in January and voted to contract with Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler, a firm that designed buildings for Tyler Independent School District, Tyler Junior College, and The Brook Hill School.
Michael Page, leader of the facilities steering committee, said informational meetings will focus on student learning, and getting more people to participate in planning. “We’ll focus on the needs of the stakeholders – the kids,” Page said.
For information, call the Westwood ISD Administration Office at 903-729-1776.
