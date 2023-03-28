Broyles Chapel Baptist Church will host a church and areawide revival starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2 and will continue at 6:30 p.m. Sunday throught Wednesday evenings. The theme for the revival is “Days of Hope.”
Pastor Michael Lumpkins, who will celebrate his seventh year at Broyles Chapel on Mother's Day, is excited about visiting evangelists Randy and Debbie Fair who are making their second visit to the church.
"They have a truly unique presentation and it won't just be a typical service," Lumpkins said. "Randy will bring a message of loving God and loving each other, and he will illustrate it using special chalk on a canvas. At the end of the service he will hit it with a blacklight and it will spring to life."
The Fairs, who reside in Christoval, have been in full-time ministry since 1982. Randy has served for a total of 16 years at four churches as Student Pastor, Senior Pastor and Worship and Outreach. Known as The Fair Family, they traveled in vocational evangelism for an additional 17 years with their three children.
"We are in need of revival and healing in our homes, our communities and our nation and it starts individually within you and me," Lumpkins said. "Second Chronicles 7:14 says ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land.’ We seek a healing for our nation. We want to come together and pray for each other and love one another as God commanded us.”
The revival is open to anyone and everyone is invited to attend.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is at 130 ACR 425 in Palestine. For more information, call 903-723-8330, or log onto the church’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/broyleschapel/.
