Palestine High School’s career trades students are building their own future. They’re learning essential construction skills while renovating a 1940 wood frame bungalow on Ben Milam Road.
Palestine Independent School District purchased the vacant house, which sits on two acres across from Palestine Junior High, in early 2020. Students began the project in November by removing floors with water damage and rewiring the small two-bedroom pier and beam house.
As the program continues, students can gain more hands-on experience while the district can recruit more teachers.
Construction and housing renovation are hot industries in Palestine, where jobs are plentiful but affordable housing is not. The program has an enrollment of roughly 40 students. Some take building trades classes for two or three years.
Senior Jomie Guajardo, a third-year building trades student, said he wants to work as a construction crew lineman because he enjoys the work.
“You’re never bored in construction,” Guajardo said. “It’s a good career to do.”
Teacher Mark Neel leads students in many shop-based projects, from book donation boxes for Operation Read to picnic tables and deer stands, but is using the house renovation to prepare the second and third year students for an industry that needs skilled workers.
“We want to have the kids exposed enough to have a good idea of what direction they want to go,” Neel said.
Junior Brandon Minter is one of several PHS students who recently received certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. PHS grants between 40 to 60 NCCER certifications, the industry’s training standard, to students each year upon completion of a core curriculum class.
“I like building things like this,” Minter said. “I want to have more choices and more practice.”
Arriving weekdays around 1:30 p.m., students measure and cut timber to replace the flooring.
Neel said he is proud of Sophomore Carlton Wiggins’s ability to measure and cut lumber precisely — which he had no experience with before taking the class. Wiggins is now a second-year building trades student, and hopes to someday build a doghouse.
Larissa Loveless, PISD’s Director of Public Relations, said that after the house renovation, the district may lease it to an employee below market cost, possibly as an incentive for signing a teaching contract.
