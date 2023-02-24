School districts across Texas will host Board of Trustee elections along with our city municipalities on Saturday, May 6.
Three of our local school districts, Elkhart, Grapeland and Frankston, are hosting May Board of Trustee Elections. With no opposing candidates, Palestine, Westwood and Oakwood have cancelled their elections. Due to alterations in state law, Cayuga, Neches and Slocum School Districts will host elections in November.
Palestine
The election for the Palestine Independent School Distinct Board of Trustee election has been cancelled.
Shereece Jogie was appointed to Place 1 to succeed Dyna Tutt after her retirement earlier this year. Jogie’s nomination is unopposed and she will serve out the remainder of Tutt’s term. In addition there are no opposing candidates running against incumbent members Place 6 Stanley Sokolowski and Place 7 Michael Bennett.
Westwood
Similarly, Westwood Independent School District has also cancelled it’s Board of Trustee election. Incumbent members District 6 Bryan Jones for District 6, Jeff Cooper for District 2, Jess Huddleston for District 4 and Ronnie Stanhope for District 5 are all running unopposed and all vacancies are filled.
Elkhart
Three seats will be on the May ballot for Elkhart Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Eric Evans is running against Incumbent candidate Joe Estes for Place 1. Steven Prater is running against Incumbent candidate Tracy Tidrow for Place 4. Justin Cunningham, Jessica Starr, Glenn Lowery and Marty Denney are all in the running for Place 5.
EISD early voting will be held in the school’s administration office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through May 2.
Election day voting is being held in conjunction with the Elkhart City Council Election from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at the First Baptist Church, located at 424 W. Parker St. in Elkhart.
Frankston
The terms for places 1, 2, 6, and 7 on the Board of Trustees for Frankston Independent School District are expiring. Heather Glaspie has filed for Place 1. Dustin Holladay has filed for Place 2. Jin Xu and Thomas Fields will run for Place 6. Josh Hokit filed for Place 7.
Early and election day voting for is being at the Frankston Courthouse Annex April 24 through May 2. The hours of early voting are still to be determined. Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Grapeland
For Grapeland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees Election, Travis Brown is running against Incumbent candidate Brad Spisak for Place 1. Twila Ibarra is running against candidate T.C. Howard for Place 2. Former board member Josh Goolsby is running against Cannon Vickers for Place 5.
Grapeland’s early voting is being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 through May 2 in the school’s administration office.
Oakwood
Oakwood Independent School District Board of Trustees has also been cancelled.
Incumbent candidates Mack Botard and Corbin Pettiette were both unopposed in seeking their positions for another term.
