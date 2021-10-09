There will be a free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference to learn more about the impact of Alzheimer's/dementia including useful resources and information for caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter, in collaboration with Brookdale Senior Living, Encompass Health, Heart to Heart Hospice and TruCare Living Centers of Palestine is hosting theseminar.
“We know that Alzheimer’s disease can be very isolating,” said Imelda Aguirre, coordinator of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Caregivers are hesitant to accept help, they feel that they can do it all themselves. We hope this event not only provides attendees a better understanding of the disease, but also equips them to feel more confident as caregivers. We also invite the general public to come and learn more about how they can support friends, neighbors and maybe other church members who are dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, with 400,000 in Texas.
This number is expected to increase to 490,000 by the year 2025.
Alzheimer’s disease is often mistaken as a normal part of the aging process, but it is not.
Kathy Shockley, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association emphasizes the importance of raising awareness of the resources available to the community.
“The Alzheimer’s Association has an amazing education program, support groups and online tools for individuals living with this disease and their families, but we depend on volunteers to help us reach more people within communities,” Shockley said. “My hope is that we might find a few new volunteers in Palestine who are interested in being trained to share education or perhaps facilitate a support group.”
Topics for the program include:
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
• and Dementia Conversations: How to Discuss Driving, Doctor’s Visits and Legal Matters.
There is no fee to attend the seminar, but pre-registration is requested for planning purposes.
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at First United Methodist Church in Palestine. A light breakfast will be served.
You may register by calling the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or online at bit.ly/CGCONF. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
