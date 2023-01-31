Cayuga Independent School District was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after authorities
say a caller reported an active shooter from a “false” telephone number.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said deputies searched the facility and all was safe and secure.
“There was no incident at the scene,” he said. “This was a false call. The Sheriff’s Office will initiate an investigation in an attempt to identify the caller.”
Flores said dispatchers received the 911 call at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 from the Cayuga High School reporting there was an active shooter on campus.
Flores said the school was immediately put on its lockdown protocol.
“The phone number appears to be a spoofed or false number,” Flores said. “All personnel, children and staff members are safe at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.