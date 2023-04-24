Residents of the Cayuga Independent School District are voting on a bond of roughly $21 million in the Saturday, May 6, election. Early voting began Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex and continues through Tuesday, May 2.
Early voting is held at the Annex Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7. p.m., Wednesday through Friday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CISD campus.
Cayuga residents will vote on Proposition A, which includes a bond issue of $20.6 million for safety and security, agricultural shop renovation and additions, middle school and high school renovations to improve electrical and roofing systems, and a new multipurpose gymnasium with 800 fixed seats, locker rooms and parking.
The current gym, originally built with 400 seats, often fills to standing room only. CISD has an enrollment of roughly 600 students and 100 employees across its three campuses.
CISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Satterwhite said construction of a new gymnasium beside the current one would relieve crowding at sports events.
“A lot of times at big ball games there will be standing room only in the gym,” he said. “It gets pretty crowded.”
Part of the funds raised by the bond would go to renovating the middle school/high school, which was constructed in 1972 and is the district’s oldest building. Technology was not used extensively in education 50 years ago, but today almost every student has access to one device.
The secondary building renovations would increase the number of electrical outlets and replace the building’s aging roof. Dr. Satterwhite said facility improvements from the bond issue can improve student education.
“In the early seventies the building wasn’t built for the technology we have today,” Satterwhite said. “Many things that we have become outdated, and this bond initiative would allow us to renovate and make updates and improvements.”
The bond would also add space to the current welding shop.
“We have a really great welding and ag mechanics program,” Satterwhite said. “A lot of times their projects take up a good bit of the shop’s space. This additional space would allow us to work on additional projects, and it would enhance that program.”
If the bond passes, monthly tax rates would increase by $11.27 per month, or a total of $13.52 per year for residences valued at $100,000. According to information on the district’s website, CISD currently has one of the area’s lowest property tax rates.
The decision to hold a bond election started with meetings of the district’s Facility Advisory Committee, which gathered input from teachers, staff, and community members, and made recommendations to the school board, which called for the bond election earlier this year.
The district also held community meetings in March and April to present information to voters.
“I just want to encourage voters to get out and make their voices heard, so go out and cast your vote,” Satterwhite said. “On May 6 Cayuga ISD is a polling place, so you can come by the school to vote on that day.”
For information visit www.cayugaisd.com/facilities.
