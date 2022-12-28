Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

A few showers during the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.