Commissioners Court authorizes tax abatement hearings

The Anderson County Commissioners Court set public hearings for three proposed tax abatements during its meeting Monday, March 27.
The Commissioners discussed proposed abatements for two solar energy companies. Skull Creek Solar, LLC will build a proposed $1.47 million facility in the Cayuga school district and Neches Solar, LLC has proposed a $409 million plant NE of the former Alcoa plant.
“There is a lot that has to be considered and will have to take place,” said Judge Carey McKinney. “For instance, these facilities will have batteries on site, so they would be responsible for training fire departments and equipping them to fight electrical fires.”
Public hearings for both proposed tax abatements are set for April 24. Commissioners also approved the notification of other taxing jurisdictions of the abatement, pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code.
Palestine Economic Development Corporation Director Christophe Trahan addressed the court regarding the third proposed tax abatement hearing for Texas Futura, LLC. The proposed $6.6 million plant is a used oil re-refinery that would bring an estimated 35 new jobs to Palestine. Seven acres of the Willow Creek Business Park have been set aside for the facility.
Commissioners also approved a $15,800 quote from Modern Roofing to replace the entire roof of the Veterans Administration Building at 904 East Market St. using a vinyl sheet material which will be covered by a 20-year warranty. The funds would come from the Opioid Settlement funds and covered by Budget Amendment #36.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and departmental reports,
• the purchase of bunker gear for the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $12,340 to be paid with American Rescue Act funds,
• the purchase of bunker gear for the Tucker Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $16,866.60 to be paid with American Rescue Act funds,
• the annual contracts between the county and Bethel-Cayuga VFD, Neches VFD and Tucker VFD,
• the purchase of a VHF Repeater for the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $20,597.39 to be paid with American Rescue Act funds,
• the purchase and installation of a generator for Montalba Water Supply Corporation, Well #2, in the amount of $65,162.90 to be paid with American Rescue Act funds,
• an agreement for assessment and collection of taxes between Anderson County and the Henderson County Levee Improvement District No. 3,
• and denial of the closure of ACR 473 as requested by a landowner of property on both sides of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.