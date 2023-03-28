Community Choir presents ‘Rose of Calvary’ Palm Sunday

Anderson County Community Choir performs “The Rose of Calvary,” an Easter cantata by Joseph Martin at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2. The free concert, held at the Palestine High School auditorium, is scheduled for the evening of Palm Sunday this year to avoid overlap with the final performance of “Clue” at 2 p.m. at the Texan Theater.
The evening presentation is a variation from Easter cantatas previously held in the afternoon, but the one hour performance will allow guests to drive home safely in daylight conditions around 7 p.m. A low candlelight setting will reflect the cantata's somber tone that evening.
Director Rhonda Herrington said “Rose” has been a difficult piece to learn. The choir of 40 or so singers from around the county is continuing with “Rose” this spring after the pandemic shut-down interrupted its rehearsals and performance in 2020.
Herrington added that ACCC typically performs single pieces that are joyous, celebratory music during the Christmas shows.
“I didn’t realize how difficult it was until we started rehearsals,” she said. “It’s not a joyous one all the way through, until we get to the end.”
The music tells a heavy story of restoration and redemption. In “Rose,” the sacred flower symbolizes the savior and alludes to triumphant blooms in the garden of heaven. The composer interpreted its significance.
“The image of a sacred flower, divine rose, from heaven’s own garden blooming in the shadows of our world is a portrait of hope and comfort,” Martin wrote.
Returning soloists include Chaundra Dantin, who sings “Rose of Calvary,” and Dorenda Smith, who sings “A Rose in the Valley.”
Gordon Moore solos during “Song of Thorn.” He also directs while Herrington performs a solo in “Love’s Way.”
The program is accompanied by Monroe Walker on piano. The Honorable Judge Michael Davis provides narration. The orchestra includes violins, cello, oboe, clarinet, flute, trumpet, trombone and timpani.
The performance concludes with the joyous “Lord of the Dance” and is followed by a benediction.
