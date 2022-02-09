Anderson County is mourning the death of Kenneth Stratton Wendell, 16, of Neches, together.
Wendell was killed in a pedestrian accident near 4015 FM 2574, approximately 10.7 miles northeast of Palestine, Thursday, Feb. 3.
He is the son of Kenneth and Tracie Wendell, and the late Brandy Dugan Wendell. He was a student at Slocum High School.
A celebration of Wendell’s life was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the Slocum High School gymnasium.
“We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Stratton Wendell,” said Slocum Superintendent Cliff Lasiter. “Stratton was an amazing student and a great ambassador of SHS. He will be greatly missed by all the Slocum ISD Family. Our hearts go out to his family in this time of tragic loss. Please join me in praying for his family and close friends during this difficult time.”
As a show of support, students at Palestine, Grapeland, Elkhart and Neches High School all wore blue on Wednesday.
“The idea for the blue shirt support was presented to an Anderson and Houston county superintendent group text by Elkhart Superintendent Lamont Smith,” said Don Jackson, superintendent at Grapeland schools. “While we may compete against other schools in sports and for students and teachers, we are ultimately a community and in times like these we come together and support one another like a family. To me it’s all about the scripture from Galatians 5:14, ‘For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: Love your neighbor as yourself.’ During this time, we want to show our love for Slocum as they grieve the loss of this student.”
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at Tennessee Colony Cemetery.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, their preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 2500 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest on FM 2574 when for unknown reasons, as the vehicle was approaching Wendell stepped out into the road and was struck by the truck.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DPS in the investigation of this incident.
