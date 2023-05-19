More than 200 Palestine High School graduates walked across the stage at Wildcat Stadium at commencement ceremonies Friday night, stepping across the threshold into new personal frontiers.
“Tonight is an exciting evening for education at Palestine Independent School District as we witness the graduates cross the state and embark upon new journeys,” said Larissa Loveless, public information officer for PISD. “We hold many memories of the triumphs and challenges we have faced with the Class of 23 as they have gone from kindergarten to high school graduates. They are an outstanding group of young adults who represent the District well.”
Westwood Independent School District graduated 100 seniors this year.
“We are excited for the Westwood Class of 2023,” said Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford. “They they are an amazing group of students, who have been exemplary in their studies and have really embraced the Westwood way and exhibited that on a daily basis.”
Westwood’s graduation’s also served as the setting as the grand finale for Palestine Toyota’s annual Driven to Succeed Program with one senior winning a car, a check for gas and an insurance voucher.
According to thinkimpact.com, the graduation rate for 2023 is at an all-time high of 85.3% with an all-time low dropout rate of 6%, compared to the 15% college drop out rate.
This class has navigated school through a pandemic, Texas’ icemaggedon, inflation and so much more. The Palestine Herald-Press congratulates all of this year’s seniors on this great accomplishment.
