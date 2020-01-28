By LISA TANG
School district officials hope two major construction projects at Palestine High School will make room for a rising number of students in activity programs. The expansion, paid for with money the district has set aside over the last several years, will not require additional money from district taxpayers, school district officials said.
More than 60 percent of the 1,000 students at PHS participate in one or more athletic or fine arts activities. Student enrollment is also slowly increasing; on average, secondary enrollment is rising nearly 20 students a year.
With overlapping seasons and practice times, athletic and fine arts programs face a severe lack of practice space. Scheduling conflicting practice times for the various activities is a headache for coaches and instructors.
Moreover, students are transferring from other districts to participate in PHS programs and activities. With roughly 200 soccer players, and dozens of participants in other programs, coaches have few options on good weather days, and even fewer on rainy ones. Programs affected include volleyball, football, basketball, band, drill team, tennis, baseball, softball, track, and powerlifting.
“They can't all fit in the gym,” said Jacob Wheeler, director of operations for Palestine Independent School District.
The district is building a multi-use indoor facility for athletic programs, siting on the campus’ north side, next to the stadium. The second construction project, on the southeast side of the campus, will provide classrooms for Career Technical Education, a separate dance studio, and boys’ and girls’ locker rooms for the tennis program.
“They can't all fit in the gym,” said Jacob Wheeler, director of operations for Palestine Independent School District.
The district has set aside money for the past 3-4 years to allow for new construction of needed athletic facilities, Wheeler said. Also, the district completes many of its construction projects with its own highly skilled maintenance employees.
The area has few options for expansion. Both junior high and high school campuses lie within a 43-acre triangle between Loop 256 to the west, Benbrook Drive to the north, and Ben Milam Road to the south.
“We've had to get creative with how we use the space,” Palestine Independent School District spokesperson Larissa Loveless said.
Due to a full slate of athletic programs, the band has moved marching practice to the PHS parking lot. The district is constructing a new practice field across from the tennis courts, south of Ben Milam Road.
This story contains corrected information regarding the high school band’s new practice field. A story about new construction last week stated the district is building a new practice building in that location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.