National environmental advocate Smokey Bear may be 75-years-old this year, but he’s still recruiting new helpers – elementary students at University Academy in Palestine – and showing up in costume to award them.
Smokey Bear, US Forest Service, and Palestine’s Dogwood Garden Club teamed up to sponsor a voluntary student poster contest at the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy.
The conservation-minded contest encouraged students to draw Smokey Bear, the nation’s fire prevention symbol, or Woodsy Owl. Woodsy was the forest service’s second character to prevent pollution and plant seeds of caring for the environment. He came along in 1971.
Students created posters featuring their own drawings of their choice character – Smokey Bear or Woodsy Owl – and their motto. Three academy students won district awards for their posters, which will advance to the statewide contest in Galveston at the Texas Garden Club convention in March.
Five of the students said this was their first art contest, and all five said they would like to participate in future art contests.
“This is the most fun art contest,” said Ella Flowers, 7, who placed first.
All participation was voluntary, and only students from the second, third, and fourth grades entered the contest.
While dozens of students at UA participated, three students placed: Ella Flowers, in second grade, placed first; Addyson Richmond, a fourth grader, placed second, and Loghan Gribnitz, in the third grade, placed third.
Since the Dogwood Garden Club was the only club in East Texas to sponsor the art contest this year, the top three winners at UA automatically placed in first, second, and third place in the district contest – and automatically advanced to the state contest, where the students’ posters will compete against entries from nine other districts.
Loghan Gribnitz, 9, said this was his first art contest to participate in, but he’s glad he did. The third grade student said choosing the right colors and shades for accurately depicting Woodsy Owl was difficult.
Kendra Allen, 9, also in the third grade, said she enjoys drawing animals. “Doing this contest inspired me to draw more,” she said.
Diya Patel, 9, a fourth grade student, said she chose to draw Woodsy Owl to help curb pollution. “I wanted to inspire people not to throw things on the land,” she said.
The contest required students to depict their chosen character accurately and include their current mottos, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires!” (Smokey) and “‘Lend a hand’ – Care for the land!” (Woodsy).
Smokey the Bear’s new motto replaces the previous mantra, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
“That’s because not all forest fires are bad,” said Linda Brown of the Dogwood Garden Club, as she awarded certificates and coupons from local restaurants as prizes.
Smokey the Bear did not comment, but nodded silently. He was on hand to meet the art contest winners – and provide a reward for young participants.
“The kids had no idea Smokey would come to visit them,” Brown said. “We wanted to give them something extra for participating, so Smokey’s appearance was a surprise for them.”
