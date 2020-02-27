Westwood School Board President Don Rice announced he is not running for re-election, citing family health concerns. Rice has served on the board since 2014, and as president since 2017.
Rice did not return phone calls or emails from the Herald-Press.
Rice holds the District 2 seat on Westwood Independent School District's Board of Trustees. Newcomer Jeff Cooper also filed to run in District 2 this year against Rice. Cooper now is unopposed.
Rice will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in May.
Cooper, a 20-year firefighter for the City of Palestine, graduated from Westwood; he also has children attending Westwood schools. Cooper ran on a platform of student safety and campus improvements – with input from a range of residents.
Cooper said he respects Rice's service and contributions to Westwood ISD. “I'd like to thank him for his dedication to the school board all these years.”
Rice has three children who graduated from Westwood and practices at Agape Chiropractic in Palestine. He previously taught and coached at Cayuga and Hemphill, before graduating Texas Chiropractor College in Pasadena.
Rice filed to run for re-election in January, but officially withdrew his application Wednesday. The deadline for applying for the school board race closed Feb. 14.
Along with Cooper, Ronnie Stanhope of District 5 also will run unopposed.
Board member Craig Nivens, District 6, also did not file to run. The District 6 seat is still contested, as Marla Naylor and Bryan Jones are running for the seat.
Other members of Westwood ISD's board of trustees are Mike Bentley, District 1; Mike Kelly, District 3; Leonard Armstrong, District 4; and Carolyn Booker, District 7, the current vice president.
Voters must register 30 days before an election. School board elections will coincide with local city council elections; the last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2. Early voting takes place at the Westwood and Elkhart administration buildings from April 20-28.
Residents who have moved must update their registrations, either online at votetexas.gov, or at the Anderson County Elections Office in the Courthouse Annex, 703 North Mallard St., Suite 116.
