Curious Museum adds Wonder Wednesdays

The Curious Museum, Palestine’s hands-on science and art museum for children is expanding to include new exhibits, activities and hours this summer. Wonder Wednesdays are held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 2, in addition to the museum’s regular hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Hands-on science and art classes are held at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. The classes are designed by experienced educators to encourage creativity for students going into the first through sixth grades.
The classes teach a variety of concepts through activities with lessons that involve forces and motion, mass, geometric shapes, light and color. Classes include making paper face masks with that hands that move, creating a spinner and designing a sculpture mobile.
Parents are encouraged to participate with their children and register them beforehand online at www.thecuriousmuseum.org/wonder-wednesdays.
Registration for the Wednesday classes is included with the price of admission or yearly membership, which begins at $50 per family.
Curious also recently added three new exhibits based on activities at the world famous Exploratorium Science Museum in San Francisco. The Balancing Sculptures exhibit teaches force, balance and mobility, while the Anti-Gravity Mirror and Bird in a Cage exhibits increase awareness of visual perception.
Philanthropist Hugh Summers said he donated funds for the museum’s expanded hours and new exhibits so kids in Palestine would have more activities during the summer.
“We want them to have a place to go in the summer,” Summers said.
Curious Museum Director Lucinda Presley thanks Summers for supporting the museum.
“We are deeply grateful to Hugh Summers for his generous support that makes these exciting exhibits possible,” Presley said. “They not only will be enjoyed by the public but also will be very educational for students on school field trips."
The Curious Museum is a nonprofit cultural center that benefits local and visiting children and families, located behind Southside Elementary at 1301 S. Royall St. For information visit www.thecuriousmuseum.org.
