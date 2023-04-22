Palestine's Curious! Museum is offering two educational camps in June for elementary students. The sessions are taught by experienced educators and offer fun activities that encourage students to explore real-world problems and create solutions.
Science Teacher Janet McCreary of Palestine Junior High School leads the first camp for titled “Launch, Fly, Wiggle, Scribble & More.” This camp is for students entering the third through sixth grades and meets 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, June 12 to June 16.
Curious! Museum Director Lucinda Presley said the camps focus on developing children’s discovery and creativity.
“Kids can discover the excitement of making things move,” Presley said. “They will also test things that launch and fly, such as different kinds of rockets and airplanes and design things that can wiggle, such as a dancing cardboard toy.”
The second camp, titled “The Joy of Art,” is taught by Art Teacher Maggie Williams of Elkhart Elementary and Elkhart Intermediate schools. Sessions are for students entering the second through sixth grades and meet 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, June 19 to 23.
Presley said the art camp explores perspective and perception and includes activities that explore nature and the elements of art.
“Students will learn a new way to look at trees, fish that can fly, planets and galaxies and more. They will also make a dragon’s eye in 3D,” Presley said.
Campers can keep the items they make in class and take them home to keep.
Cost is $55 per camper per week and includes materials and snacks. Fees must be received by June 1 to ensure each camper’s place and each class must enroll a minimum of eight students.
Curious! is a STEAM-based learning museum that offers engaging and discovery-based activities for children of all ages. The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and during the week to school field trips.
“Curious! is a hands-on science/art museum that engages all ages in creative and innovative thinking through programming for preschoolers through adults and through work with area school districts,” Presley said.
The museum reopened in November after a long Pandemic shutdown and welcomed dozens of visitors from around Texas and beyond during the 2022 Polar Express season.
Curious is located at 1301 S. Royall in Palestine.
To register for camps visit www.thecuriousmuseum.org/camps or email curious.imagine@gmail.com.
Send checks to Curious Summer Camps, 104 Daniels, Palestine, Texas, 75803.
