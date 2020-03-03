More than 550 young students are gaining access to thousands of new words this spring, thanks to Palestine Rotary's dictionary project, a literacy campaign of more than 10 years.
Rotarians are distributing encyclopedic dictionaries, at a cost of $3 each, to area second-grade students this spring. Rotarians visit a school district each week through April 15: Cayuga, Elkhart, Frankston, Neches, Oakwood, Slocum, Palestine's Southside Elementary, Westwood, and University Academy.
“A Student's Dictionary,” published by the nonprofit Dictionary Project Bookshelf of South Carolina, provides a complete dictionary and encyclopedia with important facts: Biographies of U.S. presidents, the U.S. Constitution, weights and measures, metric conversions, Roman numerals, maps of the seven continents, information about the 50 states, and much more.
Aside from bringing dictionaries, club members talk about word meanings and how to find them. They teach kids how to use the new books for reference by asking questions and allowing each student who finds a definition to read it aloud. “The kids get excited about looking through the dictionaries,” said Brett Weisenburn, the project's leader.
Adults read through a script that encourages the kids' participation. For example, “Do you know where Canada is? Let's look at the map of North America, on p. 465,” and so on.
Rotarians distribute the books. The required number is two per classroom. A distribution at Southside Elementary later this month will require 22 volunteers for the school's 11 classrooms. They will provide two more dictionaries per classroom, plus one for each teacher and aide.
Third-graders previously received the dictionaries each year, but Rotary adjusted their distribution after teachers requested that second-grade students receive the dictionaries. The younger students need more help finding words, or even page numbers, but they are starting younger. Last year, Rotarians distributed dictionaries to second- and third-grade students to ensure all students received one.
Rotarian Hugh Summers started the project 10 years ago, while serving as club president. After making dozens of trips to local schools to distribute dictionaries, he knows these visits increase kids' enthusiasm for finding information. “For a lot of kids, it's the first book they've received on their own,” Summers said.
Summers describes “A Student's Dictionary” as “a good basic first dictionary for the kids to use” – one he uses in his own office.
Students may also personalize the dictionaries by writing their names on a label inside the front cover. They read the “Rotary Four-Way Test,” a character-building exercise to develop healthy relationships. As Rotarians read each part aloud, they help students look up words that may be unfamiliar: truth, fair, good-will, and beneficial.
