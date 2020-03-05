A local physician said it's only a matter of time before the potentially deadly Coronavirus disease 2019 spreads to East Texas.
Dr. Michael Gorby of Sycamore Medical Clinic said the virus could cause entire communities in this region to become sick. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gorby urged residents to follow health advisories issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation's health information source.
“The only disaster is not expecting a disaster and not preparing for it,” Gorby said.
Patients with COVID-19 can develop respiratory illness, with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Gorby recommended disinfecting surfaces and washing hands frequently. Limiting contact with others and “elbow bumping,” instead of shaking hands, can also prevent contact with COVID-19.
Serving hundreds of students, staff, and visitors, local schools can play a significant role in slowing the spread of diseases.
Elkhart Independent School District Superintendent Lamont Smith said his district has been communicating with CDC about preventive measures, including cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, cafeterias, and common areas.
District leaders also talk to students about illness and how to prevent it. “We're telling our kids to stay home if they're sick,” Smith said. “We don't see any need for hysteria. We're communicating with our staff and we're being proactive.”
Frankston Independent School District has initiated similar precautions, such as sending home a letter to parents and posting it on the district's website and Facebook page.
“Parents and guardians can assist in preventing the spread of illness by not sending students to school if they know their child is not feeling well or has a confirmed diagnosis,” the letter states.
Interim Superintendent Nicci Cook said the district's maintenance and custodial staff will deep clean the schools' classrooms and surfaces next week, while students are off for spring break.
Since December, Coronavirus Disease 2019 has spread from China's Wuhan Province to almost 70 locations worldwide, including one in Fort Bend County, south of Houston.
COVID-19 has infected or killed about 90,000 in other countries, but the roughly 100 confirmed cases in the United States don't pose an immediate risk to most Americans, reports the CDC.
For information about COVID-19 and preventive measures, visit cdc.gov.
