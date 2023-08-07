Drivers reminded of school zones, bus safety as area schools start

Students are about to begin a new school year and law enforcement and the Texas Department of Transportation is calling on everyone to be extra cautious in school zones and around school buses to help keep them safe.
“It’s that time again where school buses are running and we ask people to be observant of that,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “We have all put a big focus on school safety, and that includes getting the children to and from school safely. Most of our roads in our city are not divided by protected or grassy medians, which means you are required to stop for a bus, no matter what side of the road you are on. It’s a hefty fine if you are caught passing a stopped school bus. We urge people to be obey the school bus laws.”
“I’d like to remind everyone, drive safely, be courteous and have a great school year,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores.
For students, Flores said students should walk on sidewalks where provided, face on-coming traffic, don’t text and walk and don’t use headphones.
For drivers, Flores suggested giving students extra room, don’t block crosswalks, follow the crossing guard’s directions and watch for children on bicycles.
As for School Bus Safety, Flores said:
• Stop when the bus displays flashing red lights to the front and rear.
• Stop for buses, even on divided highways.
• Stop before reaching the bus.
• Proceed only when the lights are no longer activated, or the driver signals you to do so.
Exception: drivers on a divided highway separated by a physical barrier or intervening space do not have to stop for a school bus on the roadway opposite from them.
TxDOT reminds drivers to stay alert in school zones.
According to TxDOT Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks, in the nine-county Lufkin District in 2022, there were six traffic crashes in school zones, thankfully none with serious injuries. Oaks said across the state of Texas, there were 746 traffic crashes in school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries. She said the most common causes were driver inattention, speeding and failure to yield the right of way.
“We all experience increased traffic in the mornings and afternoons when school begins each year,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We urge drivers to reduce speed and stay alert in a school zone and near a school bus. Excited children don’t think about moving vehicles near the school or when they are exiting a school bus. Driving near a school bus also requires close attention on the driver’s part. Across the state, there were seven people killed and 51 seriously injured last year in the 2,305 crashes involving a school bus. Driver inattention and speed were also the top factors in those crashes.”
Oaks said TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid costly fines and tickets as parents, teachers and students prepare for a new school year.
Oaks noted that school bus driving violations can lead to fines of up to $1,250 for a first offense.
