With early voting starting Monday for Elkhart Independent School District board of trustee positions, voters are curious to learn more about school board candidates. Eight contenders are running for three places in the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6.
Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 through Friday through Tuesday, May 2, at the EISD administration office, known to locals as the “Whitehouse,” located at 301 East Parker Rd. in Elkhart.
This year’s election is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the First Baptist Church at 424 W. Parker St. in Elkhart.
The current candidates for Places 4 and 5 are running for three-year terms that expire in 2026, while the Place 1 seat is also up for grabs because it was left vacant when trustee Harold Holloway resigned last summer. Aimee Johnson was appointed to serve in Place 1 but is not running for re-election.
All of the candidates are currently parents or grandparents of students in EISD. All live in Elkhart and come from a variety of occupations and experiences, ranging from business, to law enforcement, to homemaker to education. Only two have previously served on the school board.
Place 1
Joe Estes currently holds Place 5 on and has served on the school board for four terms, or 12 years. However, the school board veteran is running for Place 1 because the term ends in 2025, the same year Estes’ last child graduates from Elkhart High School.
“I plan on finishing out this term and that’s it for me,” Estes said.
Estes graduated from Elkhart and moved back in 2005. He has a background of working in education for 10 years and is proud of his accomplishments on the school board, which include more than 90 hours of school board training and significant staff pay raises in 2020 and four subsequent one-time payments, large technology purchases, and a replacement schedule.
“I can’t take credit for those things, but I can say I those things happened while I was on the board,” Estes said. “This is the best way, I feel, to serve the community, as part of the school board.”
First-time candidate Eric Evans is also running for Place 1. He owns L&M Cleaning Service and has lived in Elkhart roughly 20 years. He is a father of three, including one still in high school, and enjoys coaching little league.
“I’ve always been involved with the youth,” he said, describing his interest in running for school board.
“I try to make decisions that are for the kids,” Evans said. “I try to be fair across the board and I think I have a pretty decent track record as far as competing and sportsmanship.”
Place 4
Incumbent Tracy Tidrow is running to regain her Place 4 seat for a full second term until 2026. Her opponent is first-time candidate Steven Prater.
Prater has lived in Elkhart since 2014 and has two students in Elkhart schools. He has served as a state trooper since 2013 and works in Houston County. He provides active shooter training and wants EISD to lead the way in school safety.
“I want to be involved in the decisions that the school is making because my children go there and I think someone who’s level-headed and doesn’t make rash decisions needs to be involved,” Prater said. “I’m a big fan of school safety; I think I can bring a lot to the table with a lot of things that people may not see.”
Tidrow graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and worked in the Dallas area in human resources. She has worked as a substitute teacher and helped implement Elkhart’s Watch Dog program, which encourages students’ dads to volunteer at the school.
Tidrow is currently a homemaker and active community volunteer and is running to be involved with the school district her children attend.
“It really is all about the kids for me,” she said. “I feel like I’ve got a good pulse for all of the programs and needs and the direction are going in. As long as my kids are involved in Elkhart I’d like to be a part of that.”
She also believes the competition among this year’s school board candidates is healthy for the school district.
“I think at the end of the day all of the candidates want to see what’s best for the kids so it’s exciting to see so many people vested and interested,” Tidrow said. “It’s an exciting time in Elkhart to see this many people interested in being advocates for our kids.”
Place 5
Four first-time candidates are running for Place 5, which was vacant when Justin Cunningham signed up to run in January. The other candidates are Jessica Starr, Glen Lowery, and Marty Denney.
Cunningham is a father of three Elkhart students who has lived in Elkhart for 13 years. He works as a project manager at Vulcraft in Grapeland. He also serves as president of the Elkhart Youth Athletic Association.
If elected to the school board, Cunningham plans to step down from his role with the athletic association.
“I just want to serve our community in a bigger and better way,” he said. “I have some ideas that will better help our teachers and our students.”
Denney works as general manager of the Walmart Distribution Center 6036 in Tucker, which employs 1,100. He is a father of four who has lived in Elkhart 15 years. Denney formerly coached youth sports and served on their boards but told the Herald-Press he has more free time now and is able to be more involved.
“I like to give back, and through everything I’ve learned in my life in business and education, it seems like the school board would be a good fit for me,” Denney said.
Denney has a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in economics.
“I’ve got 29 years of financial management experience,” he said. “I think I can bring something to the team.”
Lowery recently retired from teaching at Elkhart High School and is a grandparent of students who attend Elkhart schools. He has lived in Elkhart since 1964.
Lowery said he wants to support the district and see the quality of education continue to improve without increasing the burden on taxpayers.
“Taxes are high enough as they are,” Lowery said.
A mother of two children who attend Elkhart schools, Starr has lived in Elkhart 10 years and works as a ministerial assistant and treasurer at a local church.
Starr said she is running so voters have a choice of candidates.
“People should have an option to choose,” Starr said. “I want to get people’s attention that they have choices.”
She likes Elkhart schools and hopes to support what they do as an elected trustee.
“I’m very happy with Elkhart,” she said. “I hope to keep supporting that we still go in the way we’ve been going, that we continue to excel.”
