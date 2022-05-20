ELKHART – Elkhart Independent School District officials have officially moved graduation exercises to Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in light of recent discoveries regarding the safety of the seating structures at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium.
Elkhart Superintendent, Dr. Lamont Smith released a statement regarding the situation.
“It was brought to my attention the bleachers at the stadium were unsafe,” Smith said. “After hearing the comment, I felt the need to have them professionally inspected. I was hoping the inspection results would resolve the concern and possibly provide a list of minor repairs that could be addressed quickly and appropriately, so that the facility would be ready to host our community as we come together to celebrate our graduates.”
Unfortunately the inspection results returned a shocking conclusion.
“When I received the inspection report it said that our stadium bleachers are unsafe and beyond repair,” Smith said. “In fact, the steel expert said that it should be condemned. We sought additional opinions and received the same outcome-our stadium bleachers are not safe for use without extensive repairs.”
Rather than risk the safety of students and the community, the decision was made to move the graduation ceremony to Lakeview Methodist Copeland Center. The facility is air conditioned and has adequate seating.
Graduation will remain as originally planned for 8 p.m. May 27.
Lakeview Methodist Conference Center is located at 400 Private Rd 6036 in Palestine with the main entrance located on Hwy 294, west of the city of Elkhart.
Smith recognizes the challenges moving forward.
“We are discussing how these findings can impact our 2022 football/band and cheer seasons,” Smith said. “We need both short-term and long-term plans to address this incredible need and I will work with our EISD team to determine options.”
