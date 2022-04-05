Elkhart High School’s University Interscholastic League Science and Math teams won top District honors and are advancing to the Regional meet this month. EHS students captured first-place medals in Science, Physics, Chemistry, Calculator Applications, Math and Number Sense at the District competition at Buffalo High School in March and qualify for the Regional contest in Brenham.
“Elkhart Independent School District is proud of the academic performance and competitive nature of our students,” said Elkhart Superintendent Lamont Smith. “Because of the support of our staff and parents they continue to soar and represent Elkhart ISD in an excellent fashion.”
The EHS Theater students performed "Take Five" by Westley M. Pederson at the Bi-District One Act Play contest in Teague. Three students earned top honors with individual awards. Courtney Lamb was named All Star Cast; Ryland Cannon garnered All Star Technical crew for his role as stage manager; and Mason Mattern was named to the All Star Alternate Cast.
Elkhart’s Science team of Madeline Hagemeier, Alex Vargas, Ethan Cavazos and Ryleigh Glenn placed first at the district contest and is advancing to the Regional contest. Hagemeier placed first in Science; Vargas placed third overall and first in Physics; and Cavazos placed fifth overall and first in Chemistry.
Elkhart’s Number Sense Team swept the top four spots with Cavazos in first; Kilee Lasiter in second; Taimoor Anwar in third; and Vargas in fourth. Competing in Calculator Applications, Vargas garnered first place; Cavazos second; Lasiter third; and Anwar fifth. On the Mathematics Team Vargas placed first; Cavazos third; Anwar fourth; and Zane Vaughan sixth.
Students competing in Social Studies and Accounting also took home individual awards. Wyett Thomas, Hunter Jenkins, Tarynn Massie and Vaughan medalled in Buffalo but did not advance to the Regional contest.
The Social studies team of Thomas, Jenkins and Massie ranked second overall. Thomas placed fifth in Social Studies and sixth in Current Issues and Events. Vaughan ranked fifth in Accounting.
EHS Journalism and Public Speaking teams also competed at the district UIL competition but results were not available at press time.
