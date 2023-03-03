Elkhart second grader Sky Grant recently won first place in the ReUse Competition, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) design challenge for elementary students. Roughly 20 students from around the East Texas region participated in the competition, which was sponsored by Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore and the East Texas Council of Governments in December.
Grant won first place in the Home and Garden division, second to third grade, for his silverware caddy made with recycled vegetable cans and a wire hanger. The challenge required competitors to design a new product using only reusable or recycled materials.
The idea for making a silverware caddy came from Grant’s grandmother, who told him she wanted a silverware caddy. Once his teacher Jessi Cooper challenged him to enter the competition, Grant created the project at home from found materials and completed most of it independently. He sprayed paint on the cans, labeled them, and decorated them with a bow.
Second grade teacher Jessi Cooper said she offered the project to all her students but Grant was the only one who participated.
“He was really driven to fulfill a gift for his Gigi; that’s what inspired him,” Cooper said.
After Grant completed the project, Cooper helped make a video and the two submitted the application virtually in the contest’s Home and Garden category.
Grant’s project was judged on creativity, originality, functionality, quality of work and reuse of materials.
“I’m proud he took on the challenge and did something outside the school day to challenge himself,” Cooper said. “Most of the work was completed all by him. He’s just very self-driven.”
Grant learned that he tied for first place in the competition in January when a representative from Region 7 ESC came to Elkhart Elementary in January to present it. Items he received included a certificate, a clipboard, and a USB charger.
Elkhart Elementary has 335 students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, first and second grades.
“We are extremely proud of Sky and his work with recycled materials,” said Dr. Lamont Smith. “Sky is another example of ‘excellence' in Elkhart ISD.”
