Elkhart High School senior Alana Canaday said she has played her way to the competitive 3A All-State Band for two years in a row. She believes her success is due to hard work and plans to study music education at the University of North Texas in Denton this fall.
Band director Wes Canaday, who is also Alana’s father, has taught at EHS for 24 years. He said only 286 students qualify for the All-State band out of roughly 10,000 who audition in the 3A division.
Last year Alana auditioned on the bass clarinet and was one of three Elkhart band students who advanced to the All-State band.
This year was different, though. She entered the area-wide contest on the Bb clarinet, a more competitive category with many more clarinet players. Alana and six other students advanced to the area contest but she was the only Elkhart student selected.
“This has been a goal of mine since my seventh grade year,” Alana said. “It shows that if you put your mind to something you can do it with a bunch of work and a bunch of time that you’re having to set aside for it.”
Alana said she usually practices for three hours a day in sessions before, during, and after school. She said that learning under her father has been an inspiration.
“He showed me what it looks like to do the job and to do the job well,” Alana said. “What has inspired me the most is the way he has a relationship with his students.”
Alana is head drum major during marching season with Elkhart’s Big Red Band and is looking forward to participating in marching at UNT. She also plans to audition for one of the UNT jazz bands.
The Association of Texas Small School Bands manages the statewide competition and the All-State band’s performance. Students will rehearse in San Antonio from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12 and perform music composed by Clifton Jones titled “Rising” Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.
